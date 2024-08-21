Michelle Obama Trolls Trump's 'Black Jobs' Remark In Fiery DNC Speech: 'His Limited And Narrow View Of The World Made Him Feel Threatened...'

In a recent speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama took a jab at former President Donald Trump for his controversial “Black jobs” remark. She also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention, where she criticized Trump for his divisive rhetoric and endorsed Harris as the best candidate for the presidency.

She highlighted Trump’s attempts to instill fear and his narrow view of the world, which she believes was influenced by the success of two Black individuals.

"For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us," Obama said. "His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black."

"By the way — Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?'" Obama stated.

Trump faced backlash after his June debate with President Joe Biden, where he claimed that immigrants are taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs.” The NAACP responded on X, questioning, “What exactly are Black and Hispanic jobs!?!”

I couldn't be more thrilled to be here at the @DemConvention to support @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz. Watch now https://t.co/I8zSESh12Z — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 21, 2024

Obama concluded her speech by urging voters to support Harris in the upcoming election, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Why It Matters:

The context behind Michelle Obama’s remarks is crucial, especially considering the recent developments in the political landscape. The Vice President has seen a significant surge in her campaign funding, reportedly raising $500 million in just one month, following her announcement of candidacy.

Moreover, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently highlighted the strategic moves by Harris, including her selection of Tim Walz as her vice-presidential candidate. Scaramucci noted that Walz’s background as a teacher and mentor complements Harris’s campaign, making it a formidable challenge for Trump.

