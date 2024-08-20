ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Forges Content Partnership With Vogue And New Yorker Publisher Condé Nast Amid Copyright Controversies

On Tuesday, ChatGPT-parent OpenAI announced a multi-year content partnership with media conglomerate Condé Nast.

What Happened: OpenAI will incorporate content from Condé Nast’s brands, such as Vogue and the New Yorker, into its products like ChatGPT and SearchGPT. However, the AI startup did not disclose the financial specifics of the deal.

“We're committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting,” stated OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap.

This collaboration is the latest in a series of similar agreements OpenAI has made with Time magazine, Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France’s Le Monde, and Spain’s Prisa Media, in its “mission to integrate journalism more deeply with AI services.”

We're partnering with Condé Nast to deepen the integration of quality journalism into ChatGPT and our SearchGPT prototype. https://t.co/tiXqSOTNAl — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 20, 2024

In a staff memo Condé Nast CEO, Roger Lynch, shared the development with the members saying, that we must “meet audiences where they are and embrace new technologies while also ensuring proper attribution and compensation for use of our intellectual property.”

NEW: Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch announces in a staff memo that the publisher has signed a multi-year deal with OpenAI — "It's crucial that we meet audiences where they are and embrace new technologies while also ensuring proper attribution and compensation for use of our… pic.twitter.com/xtBikhJE7u — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) August 20, 2024

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s partnership with Condé Nast comes amidst a backdrop of legal battles over copyright infringement.

Earlier, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft Corporation alleging that they trained their AI model ChatGPT on millions of New York Times articles without permission.

In May 2024, eight U.S. newspaper publishers also filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, accusing them of using their articles without permission in AI products and attributing inaccurate information to them.

Later in June, Microsoft’s AI Chief, Mustafa Suleyman, sparked controversy by suggesting that any content published on the open web is considered "freeware" and is open to being copied and used by anyone.

