GeoVax Labs Stock Continues To Surge: What's Going On?

GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares continue to rally Monday adding to gains of more than 225% over the past week. Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What To Know: GeoVax, and several healthcare stocks associated with mpox, began moving higher last week after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency in response to an mpox outbreak in Africa.

The WHO determined last week that the recent surge of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, across a growing number of countries in Africa constituted a public health emergency of international concern under International Health Regulations.

"The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives," the WHO Director-General said.

Geovax Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases. The company previously published information in peer-reviewed journals suggesting its vaccines help prevent mpox.

EF Hutton analyst Jason Kolbert maintained Geovax with a Buy rating and price target of $18 Monday morning.

Geovax is scheduled to present at the next Emerging Growth Conference, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. The live online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company’s chairman and CEO David Dodd.

GOVX Price Action: GeoVax shares were up 51.3% at $10.68 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

