Rimac Launches Limited Edition Nevera R Ahead Of Tesla's New Roadster, Goes From 0-186MPH In Just 8.66 Seconds

Croatia-based Rimac Automobili on Friday introduced the limited production Nevera R Hyper sportscar, based on the company’s electric Nevera Hyper Grand Tourer but faster.

What Happened: The Nevera R is designed for cornering and is quicker than the Nevera. The new vehicle has a more performance-oriented battery, advanced brakes, and 2,107 hp available. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.74 seconds and from 0-186 mph in 8.66 seconds.

Launched in Nebula Green, Rimac will only make 40 units worldwide of the Nevera R.

“…we're relentlessly tweaking to customers' desires, and many were looking for a car that really emphasized the Nevera's cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on-board. We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster, and more focused," said Rimac Group CEO Mate Rimac in a statement.

Why It Matters: The Plaid version of Tesla’s Model S sedan has previously been compared with the Nevera for its quick acceleration. The Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds- fast, but slower than the Nevera.

However, unlike the Nevera which starts at over $2 million, the Model S Plaid starts at just $89,990.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously teased that the company’s upcoming Roadster, however, will be faster than the Nevera.

Tesla intends to start production of the new Roadster in 2025. While most of the engineering is complete, there are some more updates the company intends to make on the vehicle, Musk said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in June.

In February, Musk said that the upcoming Tesla Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 1 second, lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1.9 seconds. The vehicle relies on a collaboration between Musk’s two companies- Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX- to provide the incredible performance, he added.

Photo courtesy: Rimac