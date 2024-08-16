J.D. Vance, Trump Force 2 Make Emergency Landing In Wisconsin: Boeing 737 Issues Reach 2024 Campaign Trail

A plane carrying Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance was forced to make an emergency landing Friday that could bring more attention to the continued safety and quality issues with the Boeing 737.

What Happened: Vance, who is campaigning in the 2024 election, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Milwaukee airport Friday due to a reported issue with his chartered 737 airplane.

Trump Force Two made a landing at the airport Friday after an issue with the door seal, according to a report from local news outlet WISN.

The plane, operated by Eastern Air, was able to land normally and taxi at the airport without assistance.

"The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee," Vance spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk reportedly said.

"As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight back to Cincinnati."

Vance was in Milwaukee for a second stop in a campaign trail that includes several swing states like Wisconsin.

Why It's Important: The Boeing 737 plane has been under intense scrutiny following several in-air incidents including a blown door plug. The planes were grounded to be checked, and several airlines were forced to conduct inspections of all their 737 planes from Boeing BA.

The situation where the plane developed a hole while flying at 16,000 feet has led to images that could understandably leave many feeling apprehensive about flying in the near future.

In January, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to deplane and switch from a modified Boeing 737 to a different plane. The switch was made due to a reported mechanical issue.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun recently testified before Congress about issues with the 737 and what the airplane manufacturer is doing to ensure customer safety going forward.

The Last Word:The high-profile incident with the plane used by Vance could put Boeing back in the spotlight, and not in a good way.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 2% to $179.99 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $159.70 to $267.54. Boeing stock is down 31% year-to-date in 2024.

