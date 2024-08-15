ARM Holdings Shares Surge After Elliott Management Increases Position

ARM Holdings plc ARM shares are trading higher today following the news that Elliott Management, a well-known activist hedge fund, has added to its position in the company. Here’s what you need to know.

Institutional Confidence: As one of the most influential hedge funds, Elliott’s investments are closely watched by the market and their involvement may signal a positive outlook for the companies they target.

Options Activity: In addition to the equity purchase, there has been notable options activity surrounding ARM Holdings. Out of 16 detected trades, 62% were opened with bullish expectations, further underscoring the positive sentiment in the market. The majority of these trades were calls, amounting to over $11.8 million, while a smaller portion involved puts totaling $106,380. This activity suggests that “whales,” or large-scale investors, are expecting ARM’s stock price to move within a range of $75 to $150 in the coming months.

Company Overview: ARM Holdings is a key player in the semiconductor industry, known for its ARM architecture, which powers 99% of the world’s smartphone CPU cores. The company licenses its architecture to major tech firms like Apple Inc. AAPL and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, earning fees through royalties and licensing agreements. ARM’s dominance in the smartphone market and its significant presence in other battery-powered devices make it a crucial player in the tech ecosystem.

Price Action: ARM shares were up by 3.40% at $130.20 according to Benzinga Pro.

