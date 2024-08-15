Snowflake Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Going On?

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower Thursday. Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it completely exited its Snowflake position in the second quarter and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock.

What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway released a new 13F filing with the SEC showing that the company sold its stake in Snowflake last quarter.

As of the end of the first quarter, Berkshire held 6.1 million shares of Snowflake. The Buffett-led firm had held a position in Snowflake since the company went public in 2020.

Snowflake also appears to be facing selling pressure Thursday following a downgrade from Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded Snowflake from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $200 to $130.

The downgrade comes about a week ahead of Snowflake’s second-quarter financial results. The company is due to report earnings after the market close on Aug. 21. Analysts are looking for earnings of 16 cents per share and revenue of $849.704 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares are down about 36% year-to-date. The stock was down 2.3% at $124.37 at the time of publication Thursday morning, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.