Trump's Niece Says Harris Campaign's Success Is Getting To Ex-President: Latest Florida Poll Finds Vice President Winning Hands Down And Topping Charts In These 2 Categories

As Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Jim Walz, governor of Minnesota, make meaningful inroads, Republican candidate Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Wednesday her uncle will likely be a liability to his party in the polls.

Trump Losing It: Donald Trump’s vice president pick J.D. Vance may be an “unmitigated disaster” but he is the stronger part of the Republican ticket, said Mary Trump said in a substack post. “Vance is actually staying on message. The message is vile—fueled by the fascist ideology propounded in Project 2025—but he's articulating it clearly and he's sticking to the script,” the psychologist and podcaster said.

Mary Trump said she found him neither sincere nor compelling and on top of that he knows to doge topics he was not interested in discussing,

On the other hand, Mary Trump said her uncle seemed to be on a mission to prove “he’s still relevant and it’s going well.” His Twitter Space with Elon Musk may have been the “nadir,” she said, adding that among the 66 million who joined, about one million may have logged on and the remaining 65 million may have been those who were laughing from afar, he added.

In addition to his incoherent and hateful ramblings about immigrants, the former president said Harris’ portrait on the new cover of Time Magazine looked like his wife Melania Trump, the podcaster said.

“From everything we've seen in the last three weeks, it's clear Donald's already tenuous grasp of reality is deteriorating.” Mary Trump said, adding that “the success of Kamala Harris' campaign is getting to him in part because he knows there is nothing he can do to stop it.”

Mary Trump also sensed cracks within the Republican camp. “A lot of Republicans have begun to notice what a disaster the party has on its hands,” she said. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is doing media hits criticizing the Trump campaign for running one of the weakest races in recent memory, she said, adding that “the fissures within the Republican Party are becoming more obvious every day.”

Trouble For Trump: Opinion polls continue to bring bad tidings for Donald Trump, with Harris’ entry into the fray energizing the Democratic campaign. An exclusive Suffolk University/USA TODAY/WSVN-TV poll of likely voters in Florida, the home state of the former president, brought out several data points that could be concerning for his campaign.

The survey was conducted on Aug. 7-11 through live interviews of 500 likely voters, residing in all 67 counties of the states.

“In the 2020 presidential race Trump won Florida by three points, but Harris is polling more strongly than expected in a state that has nearly a million fewer active Democratic voters than it did then," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

Due to the Sunshine State’s purging of inactive voters Republicans now have a registration advantage of an additional 956,443 voters versus the Democrats, the pollster said, citing data from the Florida Department of State Elections Division.

Harris led Donald Trump by a 41%-34% margin among independent voters, with independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., receiving 10%, Libertarian Chase Oliver 4%, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein 2%, while 5% were still undecided. Women leaned more toward Harris and among independent voters, Harris has a 48%-19% lead over her rival. Kennedy received a sizeable 17% backing of independent women in the state.

“This poll seems to indicate that the overwhelming Republican Party registration advantage is partially offset by Kamala Harris winning independents, especially independent women,” Paleologos said.

That said, overall, Donald Trump led Harris by a 47%-42% margin, which USA Today pointed to as a less convincing lead than the 19-point lead by which Republican Governor Ron DeSantis won in 2022.

“Florida could become more of a battleground state than anyone would have expected, especially given that there will be an abortion rights question (Amendment 4) on the statewide ballot, which could drive up turnout among women.”

