Tesla Engineer Clears The Air On Only Foundation Series Cybertruck Being Available For Order, Says It Is Aimed At Simplifying Ordering Process 'Based On What We Are Producing Today'

Tesla Inc TSLA engineer Wes Morrill said on Tuesday that the company revamped the Cybertruck order page to offer the foundation series version of the vehicle in a bid to simplify the ordering process.

What Happened: “Our continued goal is to make it extremely easy to order, it was overly complicated and has been simplified based on what we are producing today,” Cybertruck lead engineer Morrill said.

Earlier this month, Tesla revamped the Cybertruck order page, allowing customers to place an order directly for the Foundation series Cybertruck. The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories. The company intends to make it only for the first year of deliveries.

Until recently, only customers who had a prior reservation for the Cybertruck could get a foundation series. On the Cybertruck order page, however, customers with no reservations could only order a non-foundation series truck.

Why It Matters: Unlike the non-foundation series Cybertruck which has three variants, the foundation series comes with only two variants: the all-wheel drive variant starting at $99,990 and the more premium Cyberbeast variant starting at $119,990.

The non-foundation series has a third variant called the rear-wheel drive version starting at $60,990 and slated to be available in 2025.

The latest website revamp has given rise to two concerns – first on demand for the Cybertruck and the second on the availability of the cheaper rear-wheel drive variant.

However, Morrill confirmed earlier this week that the revamp of the website does not mean the cancellation of the RWD variant in the future.

In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said that the company is simplifying and streamlining the whole Tesla sales and delivery system as it has become “complex and inefficient.” Musk’s explanation came on the heels of the company removing inventory discounts for all its vehicle models in the U.S., excluding demo cars or used vehicles.

