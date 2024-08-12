What's Going On With Cisco Stock?

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading lower by 1.03% to $45.01 during Monday’s session. The stock fell on Friday after a Reuters report revealed the company’s plans to lay off thousands of employees. Traders and investors are also watching for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Per Reuters, Cisco plans to lay off thousands of employees in a second round of cuts this year, similar to or exceeding the 4,000 jobs eliminated in February, as it shifts focus to high-growth areas like cybersecurity and AI.

The announcement is expected with the company’s upcoming fourth-quarter results. Cisco, which has been facing challenges in its core business, is diversifying through acquisitions and investments in AI.

As of Monday morning trading, Cisco shares have declined approximately 10.5% year-to-date.

Read Also: What’s Going On With Applied Materials Stock?

How To Buy CSCO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Cisco Systems’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CSCO has a 52-week high of $58.18 and a 52-week low of $44.50.