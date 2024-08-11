Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise stole the spotlight at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

What Happened: Cruise, renowned for his daring stunts in the “Mission: Impossible” series, took his thrill-seeking to new heights. The actor, 62, performed a death-defying leap from the roof of the Stade de France, reported CNN.

After landing on the arena floor, Cruise, in a symbolic gesture, took the Olympic flag, attached it to a motorcycle, and rode out of the stadium, through a crowd of athletes, unharmed.

In a pre-taped segment, he was then seen riding through Paris before reaching a plane that magically transported him to Los Angeles, where he appeared at the Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings replacing the double “o”s in the word Hollywood.

His performance was part of the handover to Los Angeles, which will host the Games in 2028.

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles."



Tom Cruise: #Paris2024 #LA28 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/bLsZJTc0xy — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

See Also: Trump Snaps Back At Joe Rogan Asking ‘How Loudly’ He’d Get Booed When He Enters UFC Ring Next Time After Podcaster Says Robert Kennedy Jr ‘Makes Sense’ To Him

Why It Matters: The 2024 Summer Olympics have been a stage for numerous remarkable events and stories. Among them, Bill Gates‘ son-in-law, Nayel Nassar, withdrew from the competition, prioritizing the safety of his horse over his lifelong dream of winning a gold medal.

Simone Biles, who faced criticism from J.D. Vance in 2020 for taking a mental health break, made a triumphant return by winning three gold medals and one silver, setting new records for her team.

Meanwhile, the Olympics were reportedly targeted by a Russian influence campaign that used a fake documentary featuring an AI-generated voice of Cruise to discredit the event and weaken Western support for Ukraine.

Cruise’s participation in the closing ceremony comes after the latest “Mission: Impossible” installment, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”, fell short of box office expectations, raising concerns about Hollywood’s reliance on aging franchises.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool.

Image Via Shutterstock