Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash Over Federal Reserve's Autonomy

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 11, 2024 2:30 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Kamala Harris affirms Federal Reserve's independence, opposing Trump's stance on presidential influence over interest rates.
  • Vice President teases new economic policy to bolster economy and mitigate costs, details yet to be unveiled.

During a Saturday campaign stop in Arizona, Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump‘s recent remarks implying that the president should have a say in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

What Happened: Harris underscored her faith in the independence of the Federal Reserve. According to CNBC, Harris said, “I would never interfere in the decisions that the Fed makes.”

During his Thursday news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump recalled his past public disputes with Fed Chair Jerome Powell over interest rate hikes during his tenure. Powell has repeatedly emphasized the significance of the Fed’s independence in carrying out its mission.

Despite the recent upheaval in global markets, Harris confirmed that she is keeping a close watch on the Fed’s forthcoming decisions on interest rates, receiving updates “about the same time you do.”

In the wake of a volatile week for the stock market, investors are pressuring Powell to hasten the reduction of interest rates, ahead of the bank’s expected cuts in September.

Why It Matters: The public disagreement between Harris and Trump underscores the ongoing debate over the Federal Reserve’s independence. This debate has significant implications for the U.S. economy, as the Fed’s decisions on interest rates can influence economic growth and inflation.

Harris’ upcoming economic policy platform could also have a substantial impact on the economy. If successful, the policy could strengthen the economy and help reduce costs for consumers and businesses. However, the details of this policy are yet to be revealed.

Finally, the pressure from investors for the Fed to lower interest rates sooner than planned highlights the uncertainty in the global markets. The Fed’s response to this pressure could have significant consequences for the economy and the stock market.

