Apple's AI Features For A Price, Hidden Prompt Engineering, And More: This Week In Appleverse

As the week wraps up, we look back at the significant stories that made headlines in the tech world. The spotlight was primarily on Apple Inc. AAPL, with news ranging from AI advancements to its market status. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Lost Your Mac Password? Apple’s Got You Covered

Forgetting your Mac password can be a nightmare. But fear not, Apple has provided multiple solutions to help you regain access to your Mac. Whether you’re dealing with a minor slip-up or a major lockout, Apple offers various methods to unlock your Mac without a password. The method you choose could depend on whether you linked your Apple ID to your user account on your Mac during setup or not.

Apple’s AI Features Could Come With a Price Tag

According to a top analyst, Apple could charge its users up to $20 for its advanced artificial intelligence features. This move could further boost the company's already profitable services business. Apple is preparing to launch Apple Intelligence, its new AI system, across some of its devices later this year. The high cost of AI development could prompt Apple to pass on the expense to its users.

Apple Uses Prompt Engineering for AI Features

Hidden AI prompts from Apple have been discovered in the latest macOS beta. These instructions offer a rare glimpse into the backend of Apple's AI features, such as the Smart Reply feature in Apple Mail and the Memories feature in Apple Photos. The prompts are designed to prevent Apple Intelligence from generating false information and to ensure the content produced is appropriate and user-friendly.

Apple’s Margins in China Hit Near Decade-Low

Apple’s operating margin in Greater China has hit a near decade-low due to iPhone discounting and a weaker yuan, according to a Morgan Stanley analyst. The Greater China margin was 37.8%, a 310 basis-point sequential decline and 160 basis-point year-over-year decline. The most significant factor was the likely iPhone discounting.

Apple Maintains $3T Market Cap Amid Market Volatility

In the fluctuating world of tech stocks, Apple managed to maintain its $3 trillion market cap. Despite recent market turbulence, Apple has held its $3-trillion status since June 2023. The company’s market cap is currently hovering at around $3.2 trillion.

