Trump Snaps Back At Joe Rogan Asking 'How Loudly' He'd Get Booed When He Enters UFC Ring Next Time After Podcaster Says Robert Kennedy Jr 'Makes Sense' To Him

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday mocked popular podcaster Joe Rogan after the latter called independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr a “reasonable guy.”

What Happened: “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, referring to Rogan’s past as a UFC announcer.

The comment comes on the heels of Rogan applauding Kennedy on one of his podcasts earlier this week.

"He doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He's a legitimate guy." Rogan said while adding that Kennedy “makes sense” to him.

Kennedy, unlike the Democrats and Republicans, does not gaslight, manipulate, or promote narratives, Rogan added.

However, on Friday, Rogan took to X to clarify that his comments on Kennedy were not an endorsement.

“For the record, this isn't an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence,” Rogan wrote while adding that he is not the comic to get political information from.

HAPPENING NOW: Right-wing X is shredding Joe Rogan for "endorsing" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his podcast.



The claim: Joe Rogan endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president.



What Rogan said: "That's politics. They do it on the left. They do it on the right. They gaslight… pic.twitter.com/vkmd4zFBdd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

Why It Matters: Rogan has previously hosted Kennedy in one of his podcasts. Both Kennedy and Rogan are also known for their anti-vaccination theories.

According to the latest poll from FiveThirtyEight, Kennedy now has only 5.1% support while Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is in the lead with 45.5% support, with Trump a close second at 43.4%.

Rogan’s comments might serve in favor of Kennedy’s campaign, which has otherwise been marred with controversy.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock