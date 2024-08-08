Mark Cuban Denies Rumors Of Leaving US If Trump Wins In 2024 After Backing Kamala Harris: 'I Love This Country'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, has denied rumors suggesting that he would leave the United States if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Cuban took to social media to address the rumors. In a post on X, Cuban responded to a user’s query about a statement attributed to him. The user had posted, “Mark Cuban says that he will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024.”

Cuban’s response was succinct, he wrote “F**k No. Where do you get this s**t ? I love this country. Enjoy your free speech.”

The post, which was shared on Aug. 8, has attracted a lot of attention, with many users expressing surprise at Cuban’s stance.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s denial comes amid a backdrop of his evolving political stance. Initially, Cuban supported Trump during his 2016 campaign, hoping to disrupt traditional politics.

However, he later distanced himself due to ethical disagreements with Trump. Cuban revealed this shift during a conversation with former Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

In recent developments, Cuban has thrown his support behind Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race. He believes that Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, has the potential to resonate with voters, much like Harris herself did. Cuban expressed this view on X, suggesting that Walz could gain popularity as voters grow tired of party ideologues.

Furthermore, Cuban is among nearly 500 venture capitalists backing Harris in the upcoming election, emphasizing their belief in democracy as the backbone of the nation. This collective support highlights the significant role of the venture capital sector in the 2024 election.

Amid these political shifts, former White House Director Anthony Scaramucci has criticized Silicon Valley’s backing of Trump, calling it a “dangerous approach.”

