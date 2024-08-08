Ford Adds Higher-End Variants Of Maverick Truck To 2025 Lineup After Witnessing 80% Jump In Sales Till July-End

Ford Motor Co F unveiled a new street performance version of the model year 2025 Ford Maverick truck earlier this month after the company witnessed a nearly 80% jump in sales for the truck in 2024 through the end of July.

Rising Popularity Of The Maverick: Trucks account for a majority of Ford’s U.S. sales, seconded by SUVs. Till the end of July, the company sold 664,551 trucks this year, marking a jump of 2.2% from last year. The most popular Ford truck during the seven months was the F-series, followed by the Maverick.

Ford sold 90,054 Mavericks from January to July, marking a jump of 80% in sales from last year when it sold just 50,126 units. Sales of the F-series, however, dropped 7% to 421,398 units in the period.

For the 2024 model year, Ford has three variants of the Maverick: XL, XLT, and the Lariat. The vehicle price starts at about $24,000 and customers can also opt between a hybrid or a gas powertrain.

2025 Lineup Changes: For the 2025 model year Maverick, Ford is adding two higher-end variants, namely Tremor and Lobo. While the Tremor variant meant for off-roading starts at $39,795, the Lobo version starts at $40,495. The company has not listed hybrid options on the two new variants.

The Lobo is the street performance version of the Maverick and was announced earlier this month. The variant, Ford said in a statement, combines the off-road capability of the Tremor version with the efficiency of the Maverick hybrid.

Orders for the new variant with lowered ride height began on Aug. 1 with deliveries set to start in early 2025.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Ford