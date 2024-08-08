Trump's Niece Says Ex-President 'Won't Kick Vance To The Curb' Despite Ohio Senator Proving To Be A 'Disastrous Running Mate'

Republican party nominee Donald Trump’s vice president pick Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) has already proven himself to be a “disastrous running mate,” said the former president’s niece and psychologist Mary Trump in a substack post published on Thursday.

Worst Rating: Vance has the worst favorable/unfavorable rating of any running mate picked in the modern era, Mary Trump said, adding that the field included Mike Pence, Dan Quayle, Joe Lieberman, and Dick Cheney. Polling data compiled by FiveThirtyEight show that Vance has a favorability rating of 31.8%, while 40.6% of voters hold an unfavorable opinion about him.

“Usually there's a honeymoon period, but the more America gets to know him, the worse Vance's numbers get. He's not just creepy, he's arrogant,” said Mary Trump. The psychologist, who is also a podcaster and writer, said it appeared that Vance was following Vice President Kamala Harris on her swing state tour. The Ohio senator was in Wisconsin and also in Philadelphia, where Harris introduced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, she said.

Politico earlier reported that Vance intended to shadow Harris for three days across four swing states as she campaigns with her running mate.

“Donald undoubtedly knows Vance is shadowing their opponents. But he's going to have a serious problem with the contrast between the massive Harris/Walz crowds and the scores of people who show up to see Vance,” Mary Trump said.

Walz Stark A Contrast: Harris’ choice of Walz for the vice president post must feel like salt in the wound, Mary Trump said. Walz has shown himself to be an asset, bringing the house down at swing state rallies, she said, adding that the Democratic campaign raised over $40 million in the last 24 hours.

Reeling off the credentials of Walz, Mary Trump said he is a veteran, teacher and coach – one who seems to like and care about people. “There are no legitimate lines of attack that will stick,” she said.

Vance is so rattled by Walz’s candidacy that he has begun lying about the latter’s 24 years of service in the National Guard and has also refused to debate him.

Vance To Be Dropped? Mary Trump said she does not believe Donald Trump will replace Vance, adding that such a move is not illegal. “No, he won't kick Vance to the curb, as much as he might want to, because to do so would be admitting he'd made a mistake,” she said.

“But Donald is watching every second of those Harris/Walz rallies, and the size of those crowds is making him more desperate than he's ever been,” she added.

Incidentally, former White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci said in a post last week that “[Donald] Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race.”

Image Via Shutterstock