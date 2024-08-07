LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman, VC Community Backs Kamala Harris With $150K Zoom Fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris has received a significant financial boost from the venture capital community as her supporters have raised $150,000 in a Zoom call.

What Happened: The fundraising initiative, named “VCs for Kamala,” was spearheaded by Leslie Feinzaig, founder and general partner at Graham & Walker.

Gonna start "VCs for democracy". Who's in? — Leslie Feinzaig (@LeslieFeinzaig) July 23, 2024

The group, comprising over 1,300 tech enthusiasts and 750 accredited investors, raised the funds during a one-hour Zoom call on Wednesday, reported The Verge.

Out of the total amount, $100,000 was contributed by 97 donors, while the remaining $50,000 was matched by SV Angel founder and managing partner, Ron Conway. The group had previously raised $25,000, bringing the total fundraising to approximately $176,000.

The call also featured Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent Democratic donor. The donations surged quickly during the call, reaching the $50,000 threshold for Conway’s match in about half an hour.

The fundraising effort is part of a growing trend of political organizing on Zoom. It also comes in response to the support for former President Donald Trump by the founders of Andreessen Horowitz.

Why It Matters: This fundraising event comes at a crucial time for Harris, who has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris has been surging higher in 2024 election polls amid the speculation of an endorsement by global superstar Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, a photo posted by Swift on Instagram led to rumors that the singer is supporting Harris in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Trump blamed Harris for the global market selloff. “Stock markets are crashing, job numbers are terrible, we’re heading towards World War III, and we have two of the most incompetent “leaders” in history. This is not good,” the former President posted on Truth Social.

