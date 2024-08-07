JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Skeptical Of Fed's Ability To Achieve 2% Inflation Target — Estimates 35% To 40% Odds Of Soft Landing

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon has reiterated his prediction of a looming recession in the U.S. economy, despite the current economic stability.

What Happened: Dimon maintained that the odds of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy are around 35% to 40%, making a recession the most likely scenario, in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. He also expressed skepticism about the Federal Reserve’s ability to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” Dimon said. “I’ve always pointed to geopolitics, housing, the deficits, the spending, the quantitative tightening, the elections, all these things cause some consternation in markets.”

Dimon, who leads the largest U.S. bank by assets, has been warning of an economic “hurricane” since 2022. Despite the economy holding up better than expected, Dimon noted that credit-card borrower defaults are rising. However, he stated that America is not currently in a recession.

"There's always a large range of outcomes," Dimon said. "I'm fully optimistic that if we have a mild recession, even a harder one, we would be okay. Of course, I'm very sympathetic to people who lose their jobs. You don't want a hard landing."

Why It Matters: Dimon’s prediction of a recession comes amid conflicting views on the state of the U.S. economy. Despite recent market turmoil, Dimon expressed confidence in the economy, stating that “we’re going to get through it.”

Other experts have also weighed in on the state of the economy. Economist Claudia Sahm refuted claims of a recession in the U.S. economy, emphasizing that the current economic cycle is unusual, and traditional indicators may not accurately reflect the situation.

Similarly, veteran Wall Street investor Ed Yardeni opposed fears of a U.S. recession, arguing that a weak July employment report does not indicate a recession.

Meanwhile, CNBC host Jim Cramer offered a reassuring perspective, suggesting that the current corporate earnings do not indicate an impending recession.

Image Via Shutterstock