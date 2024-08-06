Tesla Teams Up With Costco In Taiwan, Offers Limited-Time EV Sale

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly partnering with Costco to sell its electric vehicles in Taiwan for two weeks from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18.

What Happened: Tesla will offer the first 50 people to buy a Tesla car at Costco 5,000 km of free supercharger miles and a type 2 charger case for travel, Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt said on X, citing posters.

The company’s official X account for updates in Taiwan did not share the poster. It is unclear if the post was shared by Tesla to customers via mail.

Benzinga has reached out to Tesla for confirmation and will update the story once we receive a response.

Why It Matters: Tesla sells its Model 3, Y, S, and X in Taiwan.

The company’s Model 3 sedan, its cheapest offering, starts at about NT$1.7 million ($51,861) in the country while its more popular Model Y SUV starts at about NT$1.73 million ($52,929).

This is not the first time that Costco has sold products of a company led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. SpaceX’s Starlink hardware can also be purchased from Costco in select geographies.

