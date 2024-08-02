Elon Musk Says Real-Time Data From X, Tesla Cars, And Optimus Robots In Future Will Make Grok 'Best AI System In The World'

xAI founder Elon Musk has projected that Grok will emerge as the world’s leading AI system, drawing on real-time data from X (formerly Twitter), Tesla Inc. TSLA cars, and Optimus robots in the future.

What Happened: As per Musk, the key to AI supremacy lies in having the most potent training compute and improving it at a faster rate than competitors. He compared the training compute to a Formula 1 car engine, highlighting its crucial role in the race for AI dominance.

Musk also highlighted the significance of efficient use of training compute and inference, attributing this to human talent.

Apart from real-time access to posts on X, Musk says xAI will also be able to leverage videos captured by Tesla cars and Optimus humanoid robots. He envisions billions of these robots to give xAI an unprecedented amount of data to feed into xAI and train Grok.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

"I think with Tesla and the real-time video coming from several million cars, ultimately tens of millions of cars with Optimus, there might be hundreds of millions of Optimus robots, maybe billions, learning a tremendous amount from the real world,” Musk said on a recent episode of the Lex Fridman podcast.

He noted that while leading AI companies have already scraped all Twitter data, Grok has an immediacy advantage due to its real-time data scraping capabilities.

See Also: Satya Nadella Says Microsoft’s Copilot Drives 40% Of GitHub’s Revenue Growth

Why It Matters: Musk’s AI startup, xAI, recently raised a staggering $6 billion in its Series B funding round, launching it into the company of older and bigger AI startups like Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI, and Anthropic, among others.

xAI has also attracted several ex-Tesla employees, particularly after a series of layoffs at the electric vehicle giant. This move has sparked controversy, with some accusing Musk of using Tesla as a talent pool for his other ventures.

Recently, xAI initiated the training of the Memphis Supercluster with 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, which Musk claimed to be the most powerful AI training cluster in the world.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock