Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Greet Evan Gershkovich And Paul Whelan At Joint Base Andrews Following Landmark Prisoner Swap With Russia

The aircraft transporting Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva has landed in Washington, D.C., as reported by Andrew Roth, Global Affairs Correspondent for The Guardian on X.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcome Gershkovich and the other returnees at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Gershkovich’s release, part of a major East-West prisoner swap—the largest since the Cold War—comes after he was detained for over a year on espionage charges. The exchange involved freeing Americans in return for Russians, including a convicted murderer, held in the U.S. and Europe.
Read Next:
Trump Slams Russia Prisoner Exchange: ‘We Never Make Good Deals’ — Biden Responds, ‘Why Didn’t He Do It When He Was President?’
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.