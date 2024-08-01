Reddit Co-Founder And Serena Williams Husband Alexis Ohanian Gave $7.7K To Olympian Veronica Fraley Because She Couldn't Pay Her Rent: 'Now Go Be Great'

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and rapper Flavor Flav are helping athlete Veronica Fraley financially. Ohanian is also the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams.

What Happened: On Thursday, Fraley, a discus thrower who is participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, took to X, formerly Twitter, and voiced her financial difficulties.

She highlighted the financial support gap between herself and her school’s football players saying despite her Olympic participation, she was unable to meet her rent payments.

Flav promptly responded to Fraley’s post, offering to cover her rent. Serena Williams’ husband, Ohanian followed suit, proposing to split the cost.

I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Both confirmed their payments within an hour, with Ohanian posting a screenshot of his $7,760 transfer to Fraley, a nod to his Seven Seven Six venture capital firm.

Fraley later expressed her gratitude for their support, acknowledging the significant impact of their contribution.

💪🇺🇸🥇 now go be great — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the financial challenges faced by many Olympic athletes. Despite the glamour and tradition associated with the Olympics, not all athletes receive adequate financial backing.

According to NBC, traditionally Olympic athletes do not receive payment. However, team USA athletes can earn income through sponsorships, endorsements, and monetary awards for winning Olympic medals.

Singapore famously awards its gold-medal-winning athletes $737,000, whereas competitors from the U.S. can earn over $37,000 for each first-place finish, according to a 2021 report by CNBC.

Moreover, U.S. Olympians traditionally benefit from perks like tax relief, tuition grants, education funding, top-tier healthcare plans, and other advantages.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it was reported that professional basketball player, LeBron James, who is gearing up to lead Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, has quietly built a $100 million real estate empire.

