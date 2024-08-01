Xi Jinping Calls For High-Tech 'Smart System' In Border Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the integration of advanced technology in border defense, advocating for a “smart system.”

What Happened: In a recent group study session attended by the Communist Party's top policymaking body, the 24-member Politburo, Xi emphasized the need for “technological empowerment” in border defense, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. He advocated for the creation of a “comprehensive and smart management and control system.”

This call is in line with Xi’s consistent emphasis on the use of advanced technology in the military to achieve modernization goals by 2027 and establish a world-class military by 2050.

Xi also emphasized the need for a “strong, stable, and modern” border defense, as well as air and sea defense, to protect China’s national security and interests. He called for “combined” efforts by the military, police, civilians, and local governments to manage China's border defense.

Why It Matters: Xi’s push for a technologically advanced border defense system comes at a time of increasing tensions on multiple fronts, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. The PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the People's Liberation Army, suggested that technological advancements for border defense could include modernized reconnaissance, surveillance, and early warning networks, as well as AI-incorporated unmanned weapons.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump’s Verbal Sparring With Kamala Harris A Mistake, Adds Vice President Can ‘Shock The World’ In Terms Of Skillset And Capability

This push for technological innovation aligns with Xi’s previous call for China to boost its innovation capabilities, particularly in light of the ongoing semiconductor dispute with the U.S.

Furthermore, the call for a robust border defense system comes amidst escalating tensions with Taiwan, with China recently halting nuclear talks with the U.S. over arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te recently warned that “China’s threat to any individual country is a threat to the world”.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock