Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Emboldened By SCOTUS Immunity Ruling To Re-Attempt Coup: 'Forces Who Tried to End Our Democracy 4 Years Ago...Still Very Hard At Work'

Donald Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, podcaster and author, on Thursday weighed in a report that said pro-Trump “election conspiracists” were working as county election officials who have “questioned the validity of elections or delayed or refused to certify results.”

Leveraging Presidential Immunity Claims? At least 70 such pro-Trump election conspiracists were working in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Mary Trump said in a post, citing the Rolling Stone report. She shared statistics presented by the report that showed Republicans refused to certify the results in 25 elections since 2020.

Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias told the publication that there will likely be “mass refusals” to certify election results this November, Mary Trump noted. The lawyer reportedly said, “The other side is more organized, more ruthless, and more prepared.”

Donald Trump will likely be abetted by the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, which ensures that the ex-president would not face any more consequences for “attempting an auto-coup,” his niece said.

The Plot & Counter Plot: Mary Trump noted that her uncle’s campaign aide Chris LaCivita said in a Politico interview that they are looking past Election Day to secure a victory.

“We know that their coup didn't fail—it's still ongoing,” the psychologist said.

Mary Trump also noted that presumptive Democratic candidate Kamala Harris could potentially “open up lead on Donald.” If the Democrats win in a landslide, their opponent’s cheating will be all the more obvious and unlikely to prevail, she said.

“This is the most exciting and potentially treacherous time in modern American politics,” she said, adding “the same forces who tried to end our democracy four years ago are still very hard at work.”

Why It’s Important: After President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, momentum has been building up for the Democratic camp. Following Biden’s abysmal performance in the first presidential debate held in late June and the subsequent assassination attempt at Donald Trump, the latter’s fortunes began to swell.

Vice President Harris’ plunge into the race has perked things up and recent opinion polls show she is either running neck-on-neck or is narrowing her opponent’s lead.

Donald Trump’s choice of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his running-mate is viewed negatively by political analysts, while Harris is yet to announce her vice presidential candidate.

