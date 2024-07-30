In Nvidia And AMD ARM PC Race, Lisa Su Optimistic About Product Positioning Despite Market Underrepresentation: 'We Take All Of Our Competition Very Seriously'

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD CEO Lisa Su, on Tuesday, acknowledged the company’s underrepresentation in the PC market but expressed confidence in its product positioning.

What Happened: During AMD’s second-quarter earnings call, Su responded to a question from Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore about her company’s standing in the AI PC market and the potential impact of emerging Arm-based systems.

In response, she expressed satisfaction with AMD’s client business results and the company’s roadmap. “The Zen 5-based products, we’re launching both notebook and desktop in the middle of this year.”

The AMD CEO went on to add, “What we’ve seen is actually very positive feedback on the product. So, we just actually launched the first Strix-based notebooks over the weekend. They went on sale.”

Su also spoke about the importance of AI PCs to the overall PC category and predicted better seasonality in the second half of the year, driven by the strength of their product launches. Looking ahead to 2025, Su anticipates AI PCs to span a larger set of price points, opening up more opportunities.

When asked about the impact of Arm-based systems, she acknowledged AMD’s underrepresentation in the PC market but expressed confidence in their products’ positioning against competition.

“I would say that we take all of our competition very seriously. That being the case, I think our products are very well-positioned,” she stated.

Why It Matters: AMD’s second-quarter earnings and revenue increased year-over-year, driven by strength in data center revenue and a fairly positive performance in the client business.

This performance came despite concerns about a possible cutback in orders from Microsoft Corporation and the formidable threat posed by artificial intelligence frontrunner Nvidia Corp. NVDA.

Last year, it was reported that Nvidia and AMD are both planning to launch Arm-based CPUs for Windows-based PCs as soon as 2025.

This could be a major expansion of Microsoft's Windows on Arm work, considering the tech giant has so far exclusively partnered with Qualcomm.

Price Action: AMD shares surged 7.64% in after-hours trading, reaching $149.02, after closing Tuesday's regular session at $138.44, a decrease of 0.94%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.