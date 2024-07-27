Trump Slams Harris For Pushing Left-Wing Values: 'She Was A Bum Three Weeks Ago ... A Failed Vice President'

Former President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday in a speech at the Turning Point USA Believers' Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, calling her a “bum” and accusing her of pushing left-wing values on the nation.

Trump portrayed Harris as excessively liberal on issues like immigration and abortion during a speech to religious conservatives, reported The Washington Post.

“She was a bum three weeks ago,” Trump said. “She was a bum, a failed vice president.”

Trump and other Republicans have frequently targeted Harris on immigration, labeling her as President Joe Biden‘s “border czar.” Though Biden tasked Harris with negotiating with three Central American countries to tackle the root causes of migration, he never appointed her to oversee overall border policy.

Earlier Friday, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called Harris a “radical left person” who “destroyed San Francisco,” The Washington Post added.

In his remarks at the summit, Trump made an effort to position Harris as further to the left than Biden, reported The New York Times. He claimed that Harris would appoint “hard-core Marxists” to a broadened Supreme Court, aiming to “to shred our Constitution and all of our religious liberty.”

Trump also targeted her stance on abortion rights, a contentious issue for Republicans since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump additionally accused Harris of betraying Israel by not condemning “anti-Israel” protests. As he reaffirmed his support for Israel and its military actions in Gaza, Trump alleged that Harris, despite her Jewish husband, “doesn’t like Jewish people” or “Israel.”

