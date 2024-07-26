Elon Musk's X Shares Your Posts On His Social Media Platform With Grok For Training: Here's How You Can Disable It

Elon Musk has been vocal about using posts on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, for training xAI’s Grok chatbot. However, if you don’t want the billionaire’s AI startup to use your content, there are some quick steps you can follow.

What Happened: On Friday, several users on X noted that the platform has activated a setting by default that users their posts and other content for being used to train Grok.

The AI chatbot is not directly owned by X but is a part of xAI, a separate venture by Musk. Users who wish to disable this feature must go to the privacy settings and locate the Grok section.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step I: Go to Privacy & Safety.

Step II: Choose Data sharing and personalization.

Step III: Scroll down and select Grok. Then go to Data Sharing.

Step IV: Now toggle off the option “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning.”

This option is currently not available on mobile devices. Moreover, users also have the option to erase their conversation history with the AI.

Credit: X, formerly Twitter

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Musk announced that Grok 2 had completed training and was in the bug-fixing stage, with an official release planned for the following month.

He compared Grok 2's capabilities with OpenAI's latest model, stating it should be on par or close to GPT-4. The tech mogul also said that Grok 3 is currently being trained at the Memphis Data Center and is anticipated to be released by December.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO also revealed that Grok’s profile analysis feature, presently available only to X Premium desktop users, would soon be extended to iOS and Android platforms.

This week, Musk also conducted a poll asking X users about a potential $5 billion investment in xAI by Tesla. About 67.9% of 958,086 voters approved the idea by the following day. The tech billionaire indicated that he plans to discuss the significant investment with his seven fellow Tesla board members.

