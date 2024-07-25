Why Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Is Volatile Today

Broadcom Inc AVGO shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $151.77 during Thursday’s session amid an overall market rebound.

Shares of Broadcom have experienced volatility in recent sessions amid reports that President Joe Biden is considering further restrictions on China and Donald Trump's comments on the China-Taiwan standoff during a Bloomberg interview. The semiconductor sector, including Broadcom, is also reacting to recent earnings reports.

Trump’s remarks on Taiwan’s critical role in the U.S. chip industry and the extensive outsourcing to Taiwan raised concerns about potential political and economic instability. He suggested a possible shift in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, which could significantly disrupt the semiconductor supply chain, crucial for Broadcom’s operations.

Geopolitical tension is heightening investor fears of supply chain disruptions and the possibility of tariffs or sanctions. Broadcom sources critical components from Taiwan and relies on a global supply chain to manufacture its semiconductors.

Any disruptions in Taiwan's stability or changes in U.S. policy could interrupt the flow of these essential components, potentially causing delays or increased costs.

Read Also: U.S. Economy Expands 2.8% In Q2, Tops Estimates; Weekly Jobless Claim Fall

How To Buy AVGO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Broadcom’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AVGO has a 52-week high of $185.16 and a 52-week low of $79.51.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock