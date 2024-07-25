Why Predicitive Oncology Stock Is Soaring

Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI shares are blasting higher Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its AI and machine learning driven drug discovery platform to pursue discovery of novel biomarkers.

The Details:

Predictive Oncology said its latest biomarker discovery initiative stems, in part, from results obtained in the retrospective ovarian cancer study with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. In that study, Predictive Oncology successfully developed muti-omic machine learning models that identified key features that could more accurately predict both short-term and long-term survival outcomes among ovarian cancer patients as compared to clinical data alone.

Read Next: QuantumScape Stock Falls On Q2 Results: Here’s Why

“We have already demonstrated the capabilities of our active machine learning platform to selectively utilize our diverse patient samples preserved in our biobank to predict responses to drugs with a very high degree of accuracy,” said Arlette H. Uihlein, MD, SVP, medical director at Predictive Oncology.

“We are now taking this one step further by applying state-of-the-art deep learning approaches for biomarker discovery related to both patient overall survival (OS) and drug response, which can be done with existing resources. Our platform enables us to apply deep learning to the correct patient cohorts and accelerate the initial stages of biomarker discovery.”

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Predictive Oncology shares are trading on heavy volume Thursday and reached an intraday high of $2.96 per share.

Should I Sell My POAI Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Predictive Oncology have decreased by 50.57% in the past year. The stock has risen 63% over the past month.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Predictive Oncology stock currently has an RSI of 46.66, indicating neutral conditions.

For access to advanced charting and analysis tools and stock data, check out Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

POAI Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Predictive Oncology shares are up 64.4% at $1.75 at the time of publication Thursday.

Read Also:

Image: Shutterstock