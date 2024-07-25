Apple To Discontinue iPhone 17 Plus In Favor Of An Ultraslim Version, Says Prominent Tipster

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model and introduce an ultra-slim variant in the second half of 2025.

What Happened: The iPhone’s Plus model, which currently accounts for only 5-10% of total new iPhone shipments, will be phased out, according to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst at TF Securities.

Kuo suggests that the Plus model has become redundant due to the comprehensive coverage of high-end market segments by the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models.

The new ultra-slim model is not intended to replace the Plus model but rather to explore new design trends beyond the existing iPhone lineup.

Emphasizing innovative form factor design over hardware specifications, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch screen, an A19 chip (with the higher-end iPhones using the A19 Pro), a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame, Apple’s in-house 5G chip, and a single rear camera (wide camera), according to Kuo.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup has been the subject of much speculation and scrutiny. Kuo recently cast doubt on the anticipated surge in iPhone 16 sales, stating that Apple had not ramped up its iPhone 16 orders, contrary to certain reports.

This observation followed the latest earnings reports from Apple suppliers Taiwan Semiconductor and Largan Co. Ltd., neither of whom reported an increase in unit growth, raising questions about the future of Apple’s smartphone sales.

Earlier, Kuo had also predicted a 5% YoY fall in iPhone 16 shipments and suggested that the unveiling of iOS18 at Apple’s WWDC 2024 might have a limited impact on replacement demand. He emphasized that the key to hardware growth lies in whether the AI services have “unique and sustainable competitive advantages.”

Image Via Shutterstock