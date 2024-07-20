A Democratic Congressman Is Urging Joe Biden To Quit His Presidential Campaign After The President Failed To Recognize Him

Loading... Loading...

A congressman cited Joe Biden’s apparent failure to recognize him at a recent event as the reason for his decision to join calls for Biden to exit the presidential race.

Shortly after his disastrous debate performance last month, Seth Moulton, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts, was among the first Democrats to advocate for Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

“I saw him in a small group at Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me. Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote in an article in Boston Globe.

“America needs him to win and, like most Americans, I’m no longer confident that he can. The president should bow out of the race,” Moulton stressed.

Applauding Biden’s “amazing legacy,” Moulton expressed his deepest desire that Biden follow in the footsteps of George Washington and be remembered “not just for serving as our commander-in-chief but also for giving it up.”

On Saturday, Adam Smith, a Democratic congressman from Washington, criticized Biden more severely, accusing the president’s campaign team of an “epic act of political malpractice” for letting him continue his candidacy, reported The Guardian.

Biden, currently recovering from COVID, faces mounting calls to step down following his poorly received debate performance last month.

Despite efforts through TV interviews and public appearances to reassure his skeptics about his fitness, concerns over his age and mental capacity persist.

Last week, during a critical NATO press conference, Biden mistakenly called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” and earlier in the day, he accidentally introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as “President Putin,” The Guardian added.

Photo: Shutterstock