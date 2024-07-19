Mark Zuckerberg Calls Trump's Response To Assassination Attempt 'Bad**s' Days After Ex-President Threatened To Jail Meta CEO

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has applauded former President Donald Trump‘s handling of a recent assassination attempt, terming it “bad**s” in a recent interview.

What Happened: Zuckerberg did not endorse Trump or any other candidate for the forthcoming elections. In an interview with Bloomberg, he reiterated that Meta would persist in reducing political content in users’ feeds, in response to users’ preference for less of it.

Speaking on the attempt on Trump's life, Zuckerberg had a few words of praise for the former president, despite the latter's feelings towards the Meta CEO not being as warm.

"Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bad**s things I’ve ever seen in my life."

"As an American, it’s, like, hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy."

Zuckerberg’s remarks come at a time when the role of Big Tech in politics is under scrutiny. He reaffirmed Meta’s commitment to limiting political content on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

While Zuckerberg’s praise for Trump has attracted attention, his comments on Meta’s position on political content could have more profound implications for the company’s role in future elections.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg has been fraught with tension. The former president had previously stated on Truth Social that he would like to see Zuckerberg and other “election fraudsters” in prison if he were to be re-elected.

A few days later, Meta lifted the additional restrictions previously imposed on Trump’s accounts.

Last year, Trump referred to Zuckerberg as a “weirdo” during a rally. He also called for Zuckerberg’s prosecution following a report of links to the Georgia Election Board.

