What's Going On With Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock?

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower by 1.84% to $66.95 during Friday’s session and 10.4% over the trailing week. Semiconductor stocks are seeing a decline this week as reports suggest President Biden might implement additional restrictions on China. This comes alongside Republican nominee Donald Trump's remarks about the China-Taiwan conflict during a Bloomberg interview. The sector's performance is also impacted by weak guidance from ASML.

Trump's comments regarding the China-Taiwan situation highlight the geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan, a critical hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Tensions between China and Taiwan can disrupt the global semiconductor supply chain, which is heavily reliant on Taiwan-based companies like TSMC.

Trump's assertion that Taiwan took about "100% of our chip business" underscores the dependence of U.S. tech companies on Taiwanese suppliers. Any potential conflict or trade restrictions involving Taiwan could severely impact the supply chain, affecting companies like Marvell Technology that rely on these foundries.

Should I Sell My MRVL Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of Marvell Tech have gained 4.79% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of 8.04%, meaning the stock has underperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Marvell Tech stock currently has an RSI of 31.95, indicating neutral conditions.

MRVL has a 52-week high of $85.76 and a 52-week low of $46.07.