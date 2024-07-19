Travelers Companies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV will release its second quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Friday, July 19.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share, up sharply from 6 cents per share in the year-ago period. Travelers is expected to post revenue of $11.34 billion, compared to $10.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, Travelers reported a mixed first quarter, with earnings lagging analysts’ expectations. Core income per share reached $4.69 from $4.11 a year ago, missing the $4.90 consensus forecast. Net income per share rose to $4.80 from $4.13 a year earlier.

Travelers shares fell 0.1% to close at $220.60 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst Andrew Kligerman downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $252 to $230 on July 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $214 to $202 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Joshua Shanker maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $214 to $202 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $220 to $242 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $220 to $242 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Citigroup analyst Michael Ward downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $226 to $200 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Michael Ward downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $226 to $200 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. William Blair analyst Adam Klauber downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

