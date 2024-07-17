Tesla Bull And Grok Investor Pierre Ferragu Compares ChatGPT With Predicament Facing Call Center Employees: 'Feel About As Useless As The Poor Soul On The Other End Of The Line'

Loading... Loading...

Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at New Street Research and a known advocate of Tesla Inc., took a swipe at OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What Happened: On Wednesday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ferragu criticized generative AI, such as ChatGPT, saying that they often feel as ineffective as a call center representative reading from a script.

“Generative AI will do great in call centers. Chat GPT et al. regularly feel about as useless as the poor soul on the other end of the line, reading you a scripted answer,” he stated.

Despite this, he expressed optimism about the future of generative AI, predicting that it will soon outperform call centers, although the tone of post suggested that he was saying this in a sarcastic manner.

“At the same time, I am confident Generative AI will soon exceed call center capabilities. I find ChatGPT more and more capable of correcting itself, when challenged. I don't remember experiencing that with any mainstream call center!”

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a powerful AI model designed to understand and generate human-like text based on the information a user gives it.

It has been a game-changer in various industries, especially call centers, offering 24/7 service, increased efficiency, and personalized customer interactions.

Its capacity for understanding context and nuances, as well as its ability to generate coherent, detailed responses, makes it an excellent tool for the first line of customer service.

Ferragu has previously expressed his optimism about Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, highlighting several factors that he believes give xAI a competitive edge over its peers.

He has also publicly favored Musk-led xAI's Grok over rival platforms, including ChatGPT, demonstrating this by sharing a collage of screenshots where Grok was the only chatbot that provided a satisfactory response to his query.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.