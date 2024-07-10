Rocket Lab Sets Launch Window For Next Space Mission

Loading... Loading...

Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB announced it has set the launch window for its 51st Electron launch, a dedicated mission for American space tech company Capella Space.

The Details: Rocket Lab said the 14-day launch window will open on July 21 NZST / July 20 UTC from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The ‘A Sky Full Of SARs’ mission will deploy Capella’s Acadia-3 SAR satellite to Capella’s existing SAR satellite constellation in low Earth orbit.

“It’s great to be heading back to the pad for Capella once again,” said Rocket Lab CEO, Peter Beck. “The team is focused on and dedicated to delivering this latest SAR satellite to orbit to build out Capella’s constellation, and we’re honored by their continued trust in Rocket Lab and Electron to help support their overarching mission.”

The mission will be Rocket Lab’s fifth launch for Capella to build out the company’s Earth-imaging constellation. In addition to the launch service, Rocket Lab is providing Capella Space with a custom extended fairing for the Acadia-3 satellite on Electron and a separation system produced by Rocket Lab.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket Lab shares are up 12.5% over the past month and trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $4.41.

RKLB Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Rocket Lab shares are up 0.38% after-hours Wednesday at $5.15 at the time of publication.

