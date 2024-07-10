Tesla CEO Elon Musk Teases New Optimus Design, Says It Is 'Something Special'

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming design revision of Tesla Inc.’s TSLA humanoid robot Optimus will be “special,” company CEO Elon Musk teased on Wednesday.

What Happened: “The new Optimus design, which will be complete later this year, is something special,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tesla is currently looking to make a “major hardware revision” for Optimus by the end of this year or early next year, following which it will commence limited production of the robot to deploy in its factories and test its capabilities, Musk said at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting last month.

“But I think like next year, my prediction is next year we'll have over 1,000, maybe a few thousand, Optimus robots working at Tesla,” Musk then added.

Two Optimus bots are already employed in Tesla’s Fremont factory, taking cells off the end of the production line and placing them in containers, Musk confirmed in early June.

Why It Matters: Musk is currently attempting to make Tesla a robotics, AI, and sustainable energy company in addition to an automaker with an increased push toward diverse fields such as robotics, energy storage, and autonomous driving.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk said that there will be at least one humanoid robot for every person in the world in the future, implying a total humanoid robot population of at least 10 billion or more, of which the EV company will have a significant share.

"While autonomous vehicle is a $5-$7 trillion market cap situation, Optimus is a $25 trillion market cap situation," Musk then said.

Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

Tesla introduced its humanoid bot in 2021 with the initial goal of handling unsafe, repetitive, or tedious tasks. However, Musk said last month that the Optimus can also serve as a companion, serve as a babysitter for children, or do chores at factories.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock