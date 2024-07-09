Severely Damaged Tesla Cybertruck Involved In Collision Turns Up For Auction

Loading... Loading...

A severely damaged Tesla Inc. Cybertruck has turned up for auction, raising eyebrows due to the vehicle’s well-known resilience.

What Happened: The Tesla Cybertruck, famed for its sturdy shell and body, has incurred substantial damage and is slated for auction. The level of damage suggests a high-velocity collision, making it improbable for the vehicle to be restored for road use.

The Cybertruck’s structure appears to be warped, signifying the intensity of the accident. While it might not be fit again for road use, it could be used as a parts donor for other restoration projects. The vehicle’s title is listed as “waiting,” hinting at a potential delay in delivery.

The auction listing images show extensive damage to most body panels, with the entire front portion of the vehicle displaced to the right. One wheel was ripped off in the crash, and the vehicle won’t power up.

However, some parts, including body panels and potentially the drive units and battery pack, could still be salvaged.

While no price or auction date is mentioned in the ad, the truck is situated in Santa Clarita, California. Interested buyers can inquire for more information.

Why It Matters: In recent months, issues with the Cybertruck have been reported, including a driver being locked out of his vehicle and concerns about battery drain.

Furthermore, Tesla had to recall over 11,000 Cybertrucks due to concerns about applique detachment and windshield wiper flaws. This auctioned Cybertruck’s severe damage could raise further questions about the vehicle’s touted toughness.

