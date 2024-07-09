EXCLUSIVE: Janover's AI Loan Advisor Drives $10M in Funded Loans and Generates Over $25B in Deals, Boosting Customer Engagement

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) announced results driven by its advanced AI Commercial Loan Agent, which has significantly enhanced customer engagement and has already facilitated approximately $10 million in funded loans through the Janover platform in 2024.

The AI Loan Advisor operates seamlessly across multiple communication channels, managing various inquiries, lead generation, and customer support for the Company.

It engages with website visitors via an embedded live chat widget, has conversations on the phone, sends and receives SMS, and communicates via email.

Trained as an expert specialized in commercial real estate and small business financing, the AI answers intricate and complex questions in detail, gathers and saves necessary information about loan inquiries, and ensures a warm email hand-off to a human advisor when appropriate, facilitating a smooth transition, engaged customers, and more productive employees.

Steve Schwartz, SVP of Innovation of Janover, commented, “Our AI Loan Advisor streamlines the early stages of customer interactions and deal qualification.

By leveraging the most advanced generative AI technologies at our disposal with best-in-class automations, we can efficiently guide potential borrowers through their initial inquiries, manage our initial data collection requirements, and provide assistance to our human advisors who will hold the customer’s hand for the later stages of the transaction.”

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “This year alone, our AI Loan Advisor has facilitated approximately $10 million in funded loans to date in 2024. Additionally, it generated more than 4,000 deals worth over $25 billion and facilitated more than 1,600 warm email introductions to our internal advisors, representing over $22 billion in loan inquiries year to date.”

Price Action: JNVR shares traded higher by 6.50% at $0.82 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.