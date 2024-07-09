Novak Djokovic Criticizes Wimbledon Crowd For 'Disrespectful' Behavior — Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Applauds Speech

Loading... Loading...

Renowned Tesla Inc investor Ross Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth, has come out in support of tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who accused Wimbledon fans of disrespecting him.

What Happened: On Monday, seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic voiced his discontent with the crowd’s conduct during his match against Holger Rune. He felt the extended cheers for Rune’s winners and his own errors were disrespectful, especially after defeating the 21-year-old in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024.

When asked by the on-court interviewer about the crowd’s support for Rune, Djokovic responded, “I know they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo. I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks.”

Djokovic signed off by saying: “To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player (in this case me)… have a goooooooood night.”

Gerber, in a show of support, shared a video of Djokovic’s comments on X, captioning it with “Well said.”

“When I feel a crowd is stepping over the line, I react,” Djokovic said in his news conference later. “I don't regret my words or actions on the court.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Djokovic has faced a challenging relationship with the Wimbledon crowd. In 2019, after defeating Roger Federer in the final, Djokovic’s former coach, Boris Becker, suggested that the partisan crowd should have shown more respect to the Serbian player. Additionally, in 2022, Djokovic was booed after blowing a kiss to fans following his semi-final win over Cameron Norrie, according to BBC News.

Image Via Shutterstock