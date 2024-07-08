EXCLUSIVE: Zapata and D-Wave Partner to Advance Quantum AI Integration

Loading... Loading...

Monday, Zapata Computing Holdings Inc ZPTA and D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS announced a significant expansion of their joint commercial partnership.

The expansion is designed to accelerate the development and delivery of integrated quantum and generative AI solutions in D‑Wave's Leap cloud platform.

The new agreement leverages Zapata's proprietary Universal Generative AI software for rapid development. It builds upon D-Wave's Leap real‑time quantum cloud service to support quantum, hybrid quantum, and classical AI solutions.

The joint development work will focus on improved and more energy-efficient model training, more performant models, and the synergistic use of Generative AI and quantum optimization.

Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata AI, said, "In addition to the business value we're delivering to customers through our Universal Generative AI solutions, which combine time-series data computational models and large language model (LLM) optimization, this agreement also enables Zapata to provide the precious compute capacity which enterprises are so desperate for as they deepen their investment in generative AI applications to solve complex business problems."

Quantum computing stands to supercharge AI for certain enterprise use cases and drive sustainability, lower cost, and operational efficiency.

This means quantum computing could help boost AI advancement for complex, massively scaled computational models, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision – without consuming enormous amounts of energy.

"Our strategic relationship with Zapata AI brings us another step closer to delivering to our customers the transformative combined power of Universal Generative AI and quantum computing in a single cloud platform," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

The commercial expansion includes a one-year Enterprise subscription license to Orquestra, Zapata AI's robust software development and collaboration platform for building and deploying Universal Generative AI applications at scale. It also includes Enterprise Solutions support for use case research, prototype configuration, and application piloting.

Price Actions: ZPTA shares closed higher by 1.23% at $0.54 on Friday. QBTS shares closed at $1.10.