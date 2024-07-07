Powell's Debt Warning, Cramer's Market Strategy, And Krugman On Trump Tariffs: This Week In Economics

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a whirlwind of market predictions and economic insights. From Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning about the U.S. debt path to Robert Kiyosaki’s prediction of a historic market crash, the financial world has been buzzing with speculation and analysis. Here’s a recap of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Fed Chair Powell Sounds Alarm on U.S. Debt

Speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the United States’ unsustainable debt path. He also downplayed the risks of possible attacks on central bank independence. Powell emphasized the need for a cautious approach to potential interest rate cuts, stating that more data is needed before considering such moves.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Predicts ‘Biggest Crash In History’

Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki has warned of an impending market crash, followed by a long-term bull run for gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki, the author of the popular book "Rich Dad Poor Dad", predicts a historic crash in the prices of real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. However, he also forecasts a subsequent bull market cycle starting in late 2025.

Trump’s Potential 2024 Win Could Boost Growth and Inflation

David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist at Jefferies, suggests that a Trump victory in the 2024 presidential election could lead to stronger economic growth and higher inflation. Zervos believes that the Federal Reserve might need to reconsider potential rate cuts in light of these possibilities.

Jim Cramer’s Market Strategy: Interest Rates and Stock Buying

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money," has advised investors to consider buying “Mag 7” stocks when interest rates rise and to buy everything when rates fall. Cramer emphasizes that the market shows resilience when oversold and discusses his approach to navigating market fluctuations based on interest rate movements.

Paul Krugman Weighs in on Trump Tariffs

Nobel laureate and noted economist Paul Krugman has weighed in on the ramifications of replacing taxes with tariffs, a policy move rumored to be favored by Donald Trump. Krugman argues that such tariffs would hurt 80% of Americans and only benefit the top 1%, with the burden falling on the working class and the poor.

