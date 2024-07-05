What's Going On With DouYu International Holdings Stock

Loading... Loading...

DouYu International Holdings Ltd DOYU shares are trading lower by 4.1% to $17.21 during Friday’s session, pulling back following marked strength earlier this week, after the company announced it approved a special cash dividend.

This totals around US$300 million in dividends, payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders as of August 21, 2024. The dividends will be distributed through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DouYu’s interim management also emphasized their commitment to protecting shareholder interests and returning value despite challenging economic conditions.

Is DOYU A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view DouYu Intl Hldgs on the whole as a Neutral, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Brian Gong from Citigroup in DouYu Intl Hldgs is the most bearish, expecting a 8.33% fall in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past 3 months, DouYu Intl Hldgs rose 118.0%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which fell 33.32% over the past year.

DOYU has a 52-week high of $18.33 and a 52-week low of $6.29.