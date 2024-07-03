Tesla CEO Elon Musk Divulges His Publicly Traded Stock Portfolio, And It's In Stark Contrast To That Of Bill Gates

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday divulged his publicly-traded stock portfolio and it only has shares of his own EV company.

What Happened: “The only publicly-traded stock I own is Tesla,” Musk said on X, contrasting himself with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates who has a diverse portfolio. Musk currently has about a 13% stake in Tesla with around 411 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Despite the diversified portfolio which includes Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway, among others, Gates is only in the seventh position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $157 billion. In comparison, Musk tops the chart with a total net worth of $241 billion.

Why It Matters: Gates and Musk have a strained relationship, mostly owing to Gates’ short position in Tesla stock. “Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated. Even Gates,” Musk said in another post on Tuesday.

Gates, however, has also previously applauded Musk. In an appearance on CNBC in 2021, Gates said, “We need more Elon Musks.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed up 10.2% at $231.26 on Tuesday, following the company reporting vehicle delivery numbers for the second quarter beating analyst consensus estimate. The stock, however, is down 6.9% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

