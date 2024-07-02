Why Infobird Stock Is Gliding Higher

Loading... Loading...

Infobird Co. Ltd. IFBD on Thursday announced it has entered into an equity acquisition agreement with Shangri-La Trading Limited.

The Details:

According to an SEC filing, Infobird will acquire 65% of the issued and outstanding equity of Pure Tech Global Limited. The acquisition is expected to be closed in July 2024.

The aggregate purchase price for the equity acquisition was approximately $40 million and will be funded using the cash on hand of $33 million and a promissory note of $7 million.

Infobird shares are moving on heavy trading volume as investors digest the news. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 2.18 million shares have already been traded in the session and the stock has a float of only 1.338 million shares. It should also be noted that 15.13% available shares are being sold short which can add to price volatility when combined with heavy trading volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Infobird shares are trading below the stock’s 50-day moving average of $3.74 and near its 52-week low of $2.90.

How To Buy IFBD Stock:

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Infobird – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Infobird, which is trading at $2.96 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 33.78 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

IFBD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Infobird shares are down 2.03% at $2.90 at the time of publication Tuesday.

