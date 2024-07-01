What's Going On With Roblox Shares Monday?

Roblox RBLX stock is trending on Monday. E.L.F Beauty ELF expanded its collaboration with the video game company.
The Details: E.L.F Beauty added a digital storefront in its e.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox where it will test selling real-world merchandise.
U.S. visitors through the virtual kiosk can purchase a limited-edition Pets Hoodie, celebrating E.L.F’ Beauty’s cruelty-free stance. Visitors can also purchase lip balm, lip oils, and sunscreen through the kiosk.
The e.l.f. UP! experience was originally introduced in November 2023 and currently has a 96% positivity rating.
“Our vision is to ultimately enable brands and creators to turn their incredible brand affinity and user engagement on the platform into a seamless shopping experience for their new and existing audiences,” said Stephanie Latham, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox.
RBLX Price Action: At the time of writing, Roblox stock is trading 2.02% lower at $36.46 per data from Benzinga Pro.
