Tesla CEO's Mother Maye Musk Shares Photo Of 4-Year-Old Elon Musk To Celebrate Son's Birthday: '…53 Years of Joy And Excitement'

Maye Musk, mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her son, reflecting on his journey from a promising child to the world’s richest man.

What Happened: Maye Musk took to X on Thursday to celebrate her son’s 53rd birthday. She shared a photo of 4-year-old Elon Musk while expressing her pride and joy in her son’s accomplishments.

The post read, “Happy Birthday @elonmusk. Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement. Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you. Proud of you.”

Why It Matters: Maye Musk has always been about her son’s brilliance. In a previous interview, she revealed that she recognized Elon’s potential when he was just three years old. This early recognition of his genius has seen him rise to become the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Maye Musk’s support for her son extends beyond his personal life. She has been a strong supporter of his professional endeavors as well. In April, she positively reacted to Elon’s use of a solar eclipse animation to promote his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter. The animation showed the total solar eclipse, with the “X” logo lighting up as the sun emerged from the eclipse.

