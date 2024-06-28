'China Is Going To Own Us' — Trump Attacks Biden Over Tariffs, Calls Him The 'Manchurian Candidate'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on President Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential debate, accusing him of being a “Manchurian candidate” controlled by China.

Trump claimed Biden was paid by China and criticized his handling of tariffs and trade policies. Trump warned that China’s economic actions could lead to the country gaining undue influence over the United States. He urged Biden to take stronger measures against China, alleging that current policies damaged the nation’s interests.

Trump said, “China is going to own us if you keep allowing them to do what they’re doing to us as a country. They’re killing us as a country Joe, and you can’t let that happen. You’re destroying our country.”

In May, President Biden implemented increased tariffs on various Chinese imports to protect U.S. industries and jobs. These include a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, a 50% tariff on semiconductors, and 25% tariffs on electric vehicle batteries, critical minerals, steel, and aluminum from China.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized former President Trump’s proposal to replace parts of U.S. income tax with increased tariffs on imports. Trump pitched the idea during a meeting with GOP lawmakers, aiming to rally support ahead of the Republican National Convention in July.

Yellen dismissed the plan, arguing it would require tariffs exceeding 100%, making life unaffordable for working-class Americans and harming U.S. businesses. Trump’s proposal has sparked debate, with concerns raised about its impact on American households and international trade dynamics.

