Joe Biden Shares His Performance Enhancer Drink Ahead Of 2024 US Presidential Debate: 'I Don't Know What They've Got In These'

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2024 9:30 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to face off at 9 pm EDT on Thursday (6:30 am Friday IST). Trump has demanded that Biden take a drug test before the debate, suggesting his rival would be "jacked up" on stage.

Trump posted on Truth Social, "DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!"

In response, ahead of the debate, Biden took to X, sharing a humorous post about his "performance enhancer" drink, DARK BRANDON’S SECRET SAUCE, and joked, “I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers, but I’m feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks.” The drink, marketed at $4.60, is described as the secret to staying hydrated and performing well in debates.

